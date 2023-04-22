Walla Walla High School's varsity spring fast-pitch softball team won one of two games in its Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader Friday, April 21, in Walla Walla as the Blue Devils fell to Pasco in the opener in a 7-6 setback before bouncing back with an 11-1 victory at Murr Sports Park.
The Blue Devils came away with their overall record so far this season 2-11, their league mark at 2-8 ranking them seventh out of nine teams.
They are scheduled to next play Tuesday, April 25, in the Tri-Cities against Kennewick High.
"We definitely created some momentum, we just need to get better and get hot at the right time," Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. "The next two weeks will determine where we stand for season."
The Blue Devils look to pick up where they left off Friday.
"We had some improvements in areas we have been practicing, but just too many mistakes at the wrong time to sweep Pasco," McHie said. "Zoe (Hardy) pitched a great doubleheader with 23 strikeouts on the day, but in Game 1 we just couldn't get the clutch hit when we needed it.
"After a tough Game 1 loss the team was more than disappointed, however, coach (Kaylee) Breland challenged everyone to refocus and play fundamental softball. We came right out in game two and played like we are capable of. We need to build on the momentum of Game 2.
"Raquelle (Justice) had a good day behind the plate as well as going 3-for-4 with four runs batted in. Anna Delarosa had a huge homerun in Game 1 that really changed the momentum. Lauryn Bergevin ended Game 2 with a walk-off two-run homerun for the 10-run rule."
