Walla Walla High School's first-place varsity softball team settled for a doubleheader split Friday, April 22, as the Blue Devils rallied to knock off second-place Richland for an 8-4 victory in the opener before the Bombers handed them their only loss this season in an 11-4 setback at Murr Sports Complex.
"Anytime you can earn a split with Richand you are doing just fine," Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. "They are well coached and have a lot of quality players."
The Blue Devils (12-1 record) took the first game by erasing a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning with a three-run rally.
Tallulah Sickels then added some insurance in the sixth when she homered with the bases loaded to make it an 8-3 game.
"We came out a little slow in game one, but kept the game close and kept grinding," McHie said. "Tallulah had the big grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win."
Richland then jumped ahead in the second game with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning.
The Blue Devils tied things up in the third, but Richland pulled away with a run in the fourth, three more in both the fifth and sixth, and another two in the seventh.
"We definitely weren't ready to play game 2," McHie said. "It was apparent that I did not have us ready to compete, so the coaching staff will take a moment and reevaluate what we do during practices and get ready for the stretch run.
"I truly appreciate the passion and desire this team has to do well. My message to the team was one I heard from coach Carol Peterson many years ago. 'Was this game a brick wall or a speed bump?' I'm confident it's just a bump on our way to bigger and better results."
The Blue Devils look to bounce back Tuesday when they return to action at Hermiston.
"We control where we want to end up as we finish the regular season in the next two weeks," McHie said. "A couple of big single games against Hermiston will determine where we stand in the 3A's as we head to the postseason."
