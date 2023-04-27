Walla Walla High School's varsity fastpitch softball team won one of two games in its Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader Thursday, April 27, as the opener saw the Blue Devils fall to Hanford in a 4-1 setback before taking the finale with a 12-0 rout at Murr Sports Park.
The Blue Devils came away with their overall record so far this season now 4-12, their league mark at 4-9 ranking them seventh out of nine teams.
They are scheduled to next play Tuesday, May 2, hosting Kennewick with the first pitch expected around 4 p.m.
"We just need to be consistent and play to win each inning," Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. "Coach (Kaylee) Breland has been spot on with the messages for the team."
The Blue Devils look to build on their battle from Thursday against Hanford.
They had a number of strong performances.
"(Zoe Hardy) showed just how tough she really is, finishing the day with 19 strikeouts," McHie said. "We just couldn't find a rhythm at the plate in Game 1. Zoe pitched amazing and kept us close. She's been on a roll lately and pitching lights out. She made it very clear she was pitching Game 2.
"Raquelle (Justice) had one of those days that we have come to expect from her. She was lights out behind the plate while going 5-for-6 at the plate. Senior Aliah Mendiola had a great Game 2, going 2-for-2 with two runs batted in.
"The big blast of the night came from Clarabelle Hall when she belted a three-run home run late in Game 2 to put it away."
Thursday also featured a ceremony honoring senior Blue Devis: Hardy, Justice and Mendiola as well as Hayleigh Burke, Lauryn Bergevin, Logan Hamm, Arin Iverson, Paige Harvey, Kendra Kelly, Sidney McCauley and Mylee Perry.
"We celebrated 11 seniors between games," McHie said. "(We) thanked them for playing softball the Blue Devil way.
"It was really rewarding to see so many players that have been with the program for so long. I sincerely appreciate the support we receive from our parents, families and friends."
