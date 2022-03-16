Tallulah Sickels homered twice for Walla Walla High School's varsity softball team Wednesday, March 16, and teammates Raquelle Justice and Kaitline Chapman also went deep as the Blue Devils finished off College Place in five innings for a 15-5 win at Walla Walla Community College.
Sickels wound up going 3-for-4 with three runs batted in while Chapman also had three RBI and a triple, Justice added a double and had two RBI, Lauryn Bergevin singled twice leading off, and both Anna Delarosa and Kylie Kemp tacked on runs-scoring hits.
"It was good to get on the field and face a very quality program," Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. "The Hawks are very well coached and have some special players out there. Their pitching will take them a long way this season and we wish them the best as they beat up on all the teams in their league. They put together a serious preseason slate of games to prepare them for the long run."
A five-run Blue Devils rally in the bottom of the third inning gave them a 6-4 lead, and they pulled away with three more in the fourth and six in the fifth before action stopped due to the mercy rule.
"This team can hit the ball well," McHie said. "Twelve hits in five innings that included two home runs by Tallulah, and one each from Kaitline Chapman and Raquelle Justice.
"Our energy was good and we had significant contributions from everyone on the team."
The Hawks had plated four runs in the top of the third, but their lead was brief.
They ended up with Gabriella Sanchez going 2-for-2 and Adrienne Berube had two RBI.
"It took us a couple of innings to get the timing on their pitcher," McHie said. "Once we had that down we put the ball in play and made things happen. Kaitline Chapman got us on the scoreboard early and then continued her great day as the game continued.
"We weren't as sharp as we could have been in the third inning and then had to battle back. Our bats came alive in the bottom of the inning and we were able to put some runs across the plate.
"Tallulah and Raquelle had to work around a pretty small strike zone which took us a few innings to get dialed in. Tallulah's effort in the circle and Raquelle's stellar defense behind the plate kept CP off balance just enough for us to make the defensive plays when we needed them."
The Hawks look to bounce back Tuesday, March 22, when they return to action at Warden for a doubleheader.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils will next play Saturday, March 19, in a mixer at Columbia Playfields.'
"We continue our pre-season next Saturday in Richland when we play Lake City, ID and Central Valley from Spokane," McHie said.
"We appreciated WWCC hosting this game. Their coaches and players did a great job getting the field ready and announcing the game."
