LACEY, Wash. — Walla Walla High School’s 2022 varsity softball team finished its season playing for the state Class 3A championship, and the Blue Devils came away with second place.
On Friday, the Mid-Columbia Conference and District 8 champion Blue Devils took two strides toward a state title during the opening session of the Class 3A tournament at the Regional Sports Complex.
The Blue Devils, behind the one-hit, nine-strikeout pitching of MCC Player of the Year Tallulah Sickels, nipped Marysville-Getchell, 2-0, in their tourney opener and exploded for a 16-6 triumph over Yelm.
Top-seeded Wa-Hi, now 21-and-2, will oppose fifth-seeded Bonney Lake Saturday at 10 a.m. for a berth in the tournament championship game.
Raquelle Justice provided Sickels with the only offensive punch she needed with a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.
Sickels lost her bid for a no-hitter when Katie Maneval singled with two outs in the seventh.
Lauryn Bergevin started a five-run Blue Devil first inning against Yelm with a lead-off homer to center field. Sickels smashed a tater one out later, and Sidney McCauley ended the uprising with a two-out, three-run bomb.
McCauley delivered a run in the home third with a single.
Wa-Hi’s long-ball barrage resumed in the fourth inning. Both Sickels and Kaitline Chapman belted two-run homers to highlight a five-run frame.
The Blue Devils ended the contest due to the mercy rule with a five-run fifth that unfolded without the benefit of a hit.
Back at it Saturday, the Blue Devils won their morning state semifinal with a 4-1 victory over Bonney Lake.
Sickels pitched another complete game with three strikeouts, helping the Blue Devils win with only three hits.
Bonney Lake jumped ahead in the top of the first inning, but the Blue Devils took the lead in the third and held on the rest of the way.
Finishing with the state 3A championship game later that afternoon, the Blue Devils fell to Lake Washington in a 14-8 defeat.
Sickels pitched all seven innings with six strikeouts.
Lake Washington struck first with five runs in the top of the fifth before the Blue Devils rallied to get as close as 5-3.
After the seventh inning saw Lake Washington pull away with nine more runs, another comeback by the Blue Devils fell short.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.