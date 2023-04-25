KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's spring varsity fastpitch softball team won its Mid-Columbia Conference matchup Tuesday, April 25, as the Blue Devils defeated Kennewick High in a 11-2 rout.
The Blue Devils came away with their overall record so far this season now 3-11, their league mark at 3-8 ranking them seventh out of nine teams.
"We knew we had our backs against the wall and needed to play well in order to get into the postseason," Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. "By far the best game we have played this season, and we came out and took it to a very talented Kennewick team."
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play Thursday, April 27, hosting Hanford for a doubleheader with its first pitch expected around 3 p.m.
They look to build off their victory Tuesday in Kennewick.
"When you can pound out 12 hits against two very good pitchers then good things are going to happen," McHie said.
"Zoe (Hardy)started the game with a super competitive attitude and it continued through the entire game. She had 14K's and gave up two late runs long after the game was in hand. She was as dominant as we've seen her all season.
"We backed her up with some timely hitting and put the pressure on Kennewick right from the start.
"Addie Bowen had two monster home runs going 2-for-3 with four (runs batted in). Sara Justice went 3-for-5 while Sidney McCauley went 2-for-4 with an RBI while making a couple of good plays at third tonight. Lauryn Bergevin had a big three-run homerun late to put us up by 11.
"Tea Hamm had a great play in the outfield to stop Kennewick momentum early."
