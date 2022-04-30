Walla Walla High School's first-place varsity softball team dominated its Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader Friday, April 29, as the Blue Devils made short work of Southridge in 13-3 and 12-2 victories at Murr Sports Complex.
Both games ended in their respective fifth inning due to the mercy rule, but Kaitlyn Chapman still finished the day with five hits and six runs batted in to lead the Blue Devils (14-2 overall, 11-2 in the league).
Tallulah Sickels and Anna Delarosa meanwhile took turns in the pitching circle, together chalking up nine strikeouts.
The Blue Devils will next play Monday, hosting Hermiston with the first pitch scheduled at 3 p.m.
