KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity softball team won its postseason District 8 Championship Tournament semifinal Friday, May 12, as the Blue Devils upended Kennewick in a 10-3 victory.
The Blue Devils (7-14 record) advance to the district championship May 20 already bound for state as the game next week will help determine their seeding.
May 25 is scheduled to see the start of Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Championship Tournament play.
"A great day in Kennewick where we punched our ticket to the state tournament in two weeks," Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. "We are playing the best ball of the season right now. It hasn't been easy, but the players have stepped up and made the necessary adjustments to get us where we are.
"The entire coaching staff couldn't be happier for these players."
The Blue Devils were clicking on all cylinders Friday against Kennewick.
"Seventeen hits against one of the better 3A teams in the state was really impressive," McHie said.
Kennewick mustered only five hits off Blue Devils pitcher Zoe Hardy.
"She kept them off balance the entire game with all of her pitches working," McHie said. "Coach (Kaylee) Breland and Zoe were in perfect sync right from the beginning. She also went 3-for-4 at the plate.
"She was dialed in."
The Blue Devils had several other standouts.
Addie Bowen highlighted her 4-for-4 afternoon with a bases-loaded home run as she wound up driving home six Blue Devils runs.
"Addie Bowen was on fire," McHie said. "She has been incredibly consistent all season."
Raquelle Justice was 2-for-4 while the Blue Devils catcher also "did a great job behind the plate," and Clarabelle Hall went 2-for-3 with a run batted in.
"We had hits up and down the line up that kept innings alive," McHie said. We had more two-out RBI's today than we have had all season.
"Clutch hits and taking advantage of opportunities was the difference today."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.