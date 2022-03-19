RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's varsity softball team took both its games Saturday, March 19, at Columbia Playfields, as the Blue Devils knocked off Lake City in a 13-8 victory before adding a 16-6 win over Central Valley.
The Blue Devils (3-0 record) came out swinging.
"We played a total of 8 offensive innings on Saturday and pounded out 23 hits and scored 29 runs," Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said.
The Blue Devils got themselves started strong against Lake City.
"A 13-8 win that had some really positive pieces to it," McHie said. "Frosh Anna Delarosa picked up her first win as a Blue Devil as she kept Lake City off balance enough for us to score a bunch of runs for her.
"Lake City scored a couple in the first, and then the bats came alive. Any time you can score 11 runs in one inning means the bats are getting the job done. Both Lauryn and Raquelle had a tremendous game. Each went 3-for-3 and had 3 RBI's each. The contributions from the entire team was significant.
"Since all the games were on a time limit, we only had three offensive innings when it was called after the top of the fourth inning."
The Blue Devils followed with a rout of Central Valley.
"Tallulah (Sickels) started Game 2 and did a heck of a job securing a 16-6 five-inning win," McHie said. "As well as dominating in the circle she also hit her third home run of the season.
"Kylie Kemp, Sara Justice, Raquelle Justice and Sidney McCauley each had a really good Game 2 for us."
The Blue Devils look to keep rolling Monday, March 21, when they host Kamiakin for a 3 p.m. clash at Murr Sports Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.