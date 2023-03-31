Walla Walla High School's softball team displayed a degree of gallantry during the first game of its Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader with Hermiston on Friday, March 31, at Murr Sports Park.
The Blue Devils trailed 13-1 after four-and-a-half innings of play before battling back.
Wa-Hi scored four times in the fifth inning and four more times in the seventh, but came up four runs short when all was said and done, 13-9.
The Blue Devils banged out 17 hits in the nightcap and powered their way to their first win of the season — a 21-12 triumph.
Wa-Hi is now 1-3 in MCC play.
The Blue Devils allowed a run in the first inning of game one and yielded three more in the second before getting on the board in the home half of inning two. Sara Justice drew a one-out walk, moved to third base on an Anna Delarosa double, and scored on an infield grounder off the bat of Logan Hamm.
Wa-Hi's Raquelle Justice hit a two-run double to start the Blue Devils' fifth-inning rally. Addy Bowen smashed an RBI two-bagger and the last run came in on a wild pitch.
Bowen ripped a run-scoring double and Delarosa grounded out 4-3 for an RBI in the seventh.
The third run of the frame scored on an error and Sidney McCauley muscled up for an RBI double that brought in the final run of the game.
Five Blue Devils had at least two hits in the second game led by the three of Justice.
Lauryn Bergevin, Zoe Hardy, Bowen, and Sara Justice has two knocks apiece.
The Justices combined for seven runs batted in during game two. Sara had five.
Delarosa had three RBIs for Wa-Hi in the nightcap.
The Blue Devils scored at least four runs in each of the first four innings. They played six runs in the second and fourth innings, five in the first, and four in the third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.