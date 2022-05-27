LACEY, Wash. — Walla Walla High School's varsity softball team put itself in the state Class 3A semifinals by winning a couple of tournament playoffs Friday, May 27, as the Blue Devils knocked off Marysville-Getschell with a 2-0 victory before taking a quarterfinal against Yelm in an 16-6 defeat at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey, Washington.
The Blue Devils (21-2 record) advance to the final day of tournament action Saturday starting with a morning semifinal that is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. as the winner plays for the state title that afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
Tallulah Sickels pitched every inning Friday for the Blue Devils, tossing a one-hit shutout against Marysville-Getschell with nine strikeouts before helping finish off Yelm by the mercy rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.