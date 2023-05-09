SPOKANE — Walla Walla High School's varsity fastpitch softball team won its postseason District 8 Championship Tournament quarterfinal Tuesday, May 9, as the Blue Devils defeated Mead in a 7-0 rout.
The Blue Devils (6-14 record) advance to a semifinal Friday, May 12, in the Tri-Cities against Kennewick.
"A good win for us," Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. "We played well and put the pressure on them early."
Another victory Friday in the double-elimination district tournament would guarantee the Blue Devils a spot at state.
"We’re playing good team softball at the right time of the season," McHie said.
Zoe Hardy turned in a stellar pitching performance Tuesday, chalking up 12 strikeouts while the Blue Devils kept Mead off the scoreboard.
"Mead tried to make a run, but she shut them right down," McHie said.
Addie Bowen and Clarabelle Hall each had two hits for the Blue Devils.
"(They) kept innings alive with some clutch at bats," McHie said.
Hayleigh Burke and Sidney McCauley gave the Blue Devils runs with "aggressive base running."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.