Walla Walla High School's varsity slowpitch softball team got back on the winning track Thursday, Sept. 22, as the Blue Devils took both ends of a doubleheader against Grandview with 15-0 and 9-6 victories.
The Blue Devils evened their record at 4-4 after losing back-to-back twin bills earlier this week, starting Monday against West Valley, of Yakima, and then the following day opposite defending state champion Chiawana.
Next, the Blue Devils play Monday, Sept. 26, at Moses Lake.
They look to build off their victories over Grandview.
Sarah Justice finished the day with five hits for the Blue Devils while teammate Clarabelle Hall had four hits and four runs batted in, and Addie Bowen had six RBI's on four hits that included her third home run this season.
The Blue Devils dominated the first game which was abbreviated to only four inning due to the mercy rule.
"Wa-Hi capitalized on double-digit walks by the Grandview pitcher and timely hitting," Blue Devils coach Bill Plucker said. "Wa-Hi was led defensively by solid pitching by Nalaya Torres, who battled the tough windy conditions to throw a shutout, and great defense highlighted by utility player and team captain Aliah Mendiola at second base."
Torres later turned in four shutout innings of relief in the second game, enabling the Blue Devils to complete their sweep.
Grandview had them in a 6-3 hole in the second inning.
"Wa-Hi then settled down," Plucker said.
The Blue Devils still trailed 6-5 in the sixth when Sarah Justice singled leading off and then scored the tying run on a Bowen double down the left field line.
Hall eventually ripped a two-run double to left center to put the Blue Devils on top for good.
