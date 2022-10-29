YAKIMA — Walla Walla High School’s slowpitch softball team completed its 2022 season Saturday, Oct. 29, finishing fourth at the state championship tournament in Yakima at the Gateway Sports Complex.
Starting on Friday, the Blue Devils advanced with a victory in their quarterfinal playoff — they defeated Kelso in a 9-8 win— before a loss in the semis bumped them to the consolation bracket as Mead handed them a 13-6 setback.
Against Kelso, the Blue Devils, starting pitcher was Ariel Amaro, with catcher Ruby Sample.
Anna Delarosa started off the bottom of the first inning with a hit to right-center field, where it went through the fielder’s legs and Delarosa kept rounding the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
Ellie McLaughlin stepped up to the plate with runners on first and second, and hit a line drive to left field scoring Raquelle Justice, making the score 2-0.
In the bottom of the second inning, Wa-Hi leadoff batter Cate Eronemo smacked a line drive single, which began a Blue Devils run of six more runs.
In the fourth inning, Kelso managed to get some walks and errors, scoring six runs, making the score 8-6 Blue Devils.
The teams battled the rest of the game until Wa-Hi moved on to play Mead at 4 p.m. Blue Devils senior Emilie Lawrence was given the “Sportsmanship” medal after the game.
In the second game of the day, Mead came out strong in the first inning, scoring six runs.
The Blue Devils had a hard time getting the bats going until the third inning, when freshman Jalisa Ruiz got on base with a walk and Aliyah Larios hit a hard ball to centerfield, moving the courtesy runner, Ruby Sample, to second base.
Delarosa then stepped up and hit a ball to deep centerfield, scoring Sample, and Sara Justice followed to score Larios and Delarose with a triple, giving her two RBIs.
Addie Bowen had a sacrifice flyball, which scored Justice, putting the Blue Devils on the board with a score of 7-4.
It was a close game until the top of the seventh inning, when Mead scored five runs and managed to hold the Blue Devils for the final score.
Wa-Hi’s Eronemo was awarded the “Sportsmanship” medal for this game.
It was the first time the Blue Devils slowpitch softball team advanced to the second day in the state tournament.
Back at it Saturday, the Blue Devils advanced to the consolation finals by defeating Lake Washington in an 8-5 victory.
Their season then finished in the third-place final as Mount Spokane beat them, 25-4.
