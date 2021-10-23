SPOKANE VALLEY — Walla Walla High School's slow-pitch softball team lost both its games here Saturday, Oct. 23, as the Blue Devils were one of four teams playing to determine their respective seeding to state.
The eight-team tournament, starting Oct. 29 in Yakima, is next for Blue Devils.
They lost their first game here Saturday to Mt. Spokane, 15-8, despite hitting five home runs. Tallulah Sickles blasted two of them while Raquel Justice and Clarebell Hall joined in the act, but those all came with the bases empty. The exception was a two-run shots by Kylie Kemp.
"It was a hard fought game," Blue Devils coach Bill Plucker said, "but Mt. Spokane’s five-run first (inning) and four-run seventh kept a rallying Wa-Hi team at bay."
Back at it against host University, the Blue Devils finished with a 22-0 loss.
"A tired Blue Devil squad just couldn’t get its legs back," Plucker said.
