Walla Walla High School's slow-pitch softball team suffered a pair of losses Monday, Sept. 19, as the Blue Devils fell to West Valley, of Yakima, in 12-2 and 13-10 defeats at Murr Sports Park.
The Blue Devils finished the day with their record so far this season at 2-2.
They are back at it Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Pasco for a doubleheader at defending state Class 4A champion Chiawana.
The Blue Devils look to build off a challenging Monday twin bill.
West Valley took advantage of untimely fielding errors and bases on balls to rout them in the first game despite Clarabelle Hall smashing three hits for the Blue Devils while teammate Sarah Justice added a pair.
The game was tied 1-1 after four innings before West Valley capitalized on the miscues with big hits.
Bouncing back for the second game, the Blue Devils battled to salvage a spilt.
Addie Bowen homered, doubled, singled and tallied four runs batted in for the Blue Devils while teammate Justice tripled, doubled, singled, scored three runs and drove in another, and Anna DelaRosa singled twice, scored a run and drove in another.
The Blue Devils also had Hall with two more singles and a run scored, as well as Ellie McLoughin with two singles and a run scored.
West Valley was up 3-1 in the third inning when Bowen put the Blue Devils ahead with her three-run homer, scoring Delarosa and Justice.
The Blue Devils went to the seven inning up 10-5, but West Valley responded with an eight-run rally to complete the sweep.
