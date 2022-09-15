Walla Walla High School's varsity slow-pitch softball team won both ends of its season-opening doubleheader Thursday, Sept. 15, as the Blue Devils knock off Eisenhower with 6-2 and 9-2 defeats at Murr Sports Park.
The Blue Devils (2-0 record) next play Monday, Sept. 19, hosting Yakima's West Valley for a twin bill scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
After having their season-opener postponed twice due to air quality, the Blue Devils came out strong Thursday.
"The lady Blue Devils exhibited solid defense led by shortstop Sarah Justice, third baseman Raquelle Justice and second baseman Aliah Mendiola," Blue Devils coach Bill Plucker said. "On the mound, freshman Nalaya Torres was nearly perfect walking only three batters over 12 innings of work.
"Offensively, the Lady Blue Devils were led by freshman Addie Bowmen and junior Sarah Justice. Addie Bowman had three doubles and a home run and seven runs batted in on the day. Sarah Justice had two doubles and two triples as well as well as six runs scored on the day.
"First baseman Clarabelle Hall also chipped in four timely hits on the day."
