Madison Warden pitched two complete games and Tallulah Sickels homered for Walla Walla High School's slow pitch softball team here Tuesday, Sept. 14, as the Blue Devils opened their fall season with 9-4 and 11-0 wins over Davis.

In addition to the Sickels homer, Wa-Hi also had extra-base hits from Kylie Kemp, Sarah Justice and Clarabelle Hall.

Allie Schneidmiller, Raquel Justice and Aliah Mendiola joined in the Wa-Hi hitting spree.

The Blue Devils will have more than a week to prepare for their next outing, as they will head to Yakima for a Sept. 23 clash at West Valley.

Tuesday's season opener got off to a rough start as Davis jumped ahead with four runs in the top of the first inning, but the Pirates would never score again.

Meanwhile, Wa-Hi wasted little time rallying.

Consecutive singles by Kemp, Sickels, Sarah Justice and Schneidmiller in the bottom of the first cut the Davis lead in half.

Wa-Hi took over in the third when Kemp doubled, Sickels singled her home, and Sarah Justice hit a two-bagger before eventually scoring the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice.

Wa-Hi dominated the second game.

Sickels homered in the first inning, and she later tripled and doubled.

Sarah Justice also had three hits, including a triple.

Raquel Justice and Mendiola each had two hits.

Hall highlighted a seven-run Wa-Hi fourth inning with her two-out two-run double.

