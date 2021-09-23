YAKIMA — West Valley High School's slow-pitch softball team won a doubleheader against the Walla Walla Blue Devils here Thursday, Sept. 23, taking the opener 12-2 before edging Wa-Hi in the second game 15-13.
Sarah Justice finished the day with five hits for the Blue Devils (2-2 record), including a triple and a double, and she scored four runs. Tallulah Sickels had six hits, including a homer, and four runs scored. Clarabelle Hall added five hits and two runs batted in.
The twin bill got off to a promising start for Wa-Hi when Sickels homered in the very first inning, but West Valley soon took over with the help of seven Blue Devils fielding errors.
Blue Devils coach Bill Plucker described the second game as "a seesaw battle" with five lead changes until West valley prevailed.
The Blue Devils will stay home when they next play Sept. 30, hosting Moses Lake for a doubeleheader starting at 3 p.m.
