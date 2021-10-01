Walla Walla High School's slow-pitch softball team nearly shocked the state's No. 6-ranked 4A team, Moses Lake, in their doubleheader here at Murr Sports Complex on Thursday, Sept. 30.
Moses Lake took the opener 15-5, but the Blue Devils battled them to extra innings in the second game before the Chiefs escaped with a 9-7 win.
"This was the third straight doubleheader Wa-Hi has played a top-ranked 4A team," Blue Devils coach Bill Plucker said. "West Valley, of Yakima, is ranked fourth in 4A, and No. 1-ranked Chiawanna."
The Blue Devils (2-6 record) may have lost all six games, but they came close to an upset win each day. West Valley only took their second game 15-13, and likewise, Chiawana edged them 19-18.
"In all of the last three doubleheaders, the Blue Devils have lost one game to each of those top-ranked 4A teams in their opponents' last at-bats," Plucker said.
Next, the Blue Devils will play here Tuesday when they host Grandview for a 3 p.m. twin bill at Murr.
The Moses Lake games featured a number of strong Blue Devils performances with at least three hits apiece from Sarah Justice, Tallulah Sickels and Clarabelle Hall on the day.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.