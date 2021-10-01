Walla Walla High School's slow-pitch softball team nearly shocked the state's No. 6-ranked 4A team, Moses Lake, in their doubleheader here at Murr Sports Complex on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Moses Lake took the opener 15-5, but the Blue Devils battled them to extra innings in the second game before the Chiefs escaped with a 9-7 win.

"This was the third straight doubleheader Wa-Hi has played a top-ranked 4A team," Blue Devils coach Bill Plucker said. "West Valley, of Yakima, is ranked fourth in 4A, and No. 1-ranked Chiawanna."

The Blue Devils (2-6 record) may have lost all six games, but they came close to an upset win each day. West Valley only took their second game 15-13, and likewise, Chiawana edged them 19-18.

"In all of the last three doubleheaders, the Blue Devils have lost one game to each of those top-ranked 4A teams in their opponents' last at-bats," Plucker said.

Next, the Blue Devils will play here Tuesday when they host Grandview for a 3 p.m. twin bill at Murr.

The Moses Lake games featured a number of strong Blue Devils performances with at least three hits apiece from Sarah Justice, Tallulah Sickels and Clarabelle Hall on the day.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

