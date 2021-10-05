Walla Walla High School’s slowpitch softball team snapped its six-game losing skid in grand fashion here Tuesday, Oct. 5, with a pair of 15-0 victories over Grandview at Murr Sports Complex.

Kylie Kemp and Tallulah Sickels paced the Blue Devils attack. Kemp had seven hits and seven runs batted in for Wa-Hi (4-6 record), while Sickels had six hits and two RBI. Each scored six times.

Allie Schiedmiller added four hits on the day, Meadow Fauver ripped a bases-loaded double in the second game, and Joshalyn Clemon later singled home a run that finished the twin bill on the 15-run mercy rule.

Grandview mustered two hits on the day while the Blue Devils played errorless defense.

The Blue Devils got themselves back on the winning track after an 0-6 string against some of state’s highest ranked teams including No. 6 West Valley, No. 1 Chiawana and No. 4 Moses Lake.

Next, they will host Hermiston for a Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader Thursday starting at 2 p.m.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments