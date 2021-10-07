Walla Walla High School's slow-pitch softball team dominated another doubleheader at Murr Sports Complex here Thursday, Oct. 7, with 12-5 and 20-6 victories over Hermiston.
The Blue Devils (6-6 overall) picked up where they left off Tuesday when they had a pair of 15-0 wins here against Grandview.
Tallulah Sickels led the Wa-Hi attack with seven hits on the day, including two doubles, and two runs batted in while teamate Sarah Justice had four hits, including a home run, and Raquelle Justice singled and doubled for five RBI.
Allah Mendiola added four hits, including a double, and four RBI, Kylie Kemp and Allie Schneidmiller each three hits, and Clarabelle Hall had three hits, including a double, and six RBI.
The Blue Devils also had contributions from Emilie Lawerence (a single and an RBI), Meadow Fauver (two walks), Joshlynn Clemon (a single and an RBI) and Morden Worden (three hits, including a double, and an RBI).
Worden also pitched both games for the Blue Devils, limiting the Hermiston lineup in a match-up of the Mid-Columbia Conference's top 3A teams, whereas Wa-Hi took advantage of 20 walks.
Sweeping the Thursday twin bill put the Blue Devils second in the MCC with its league record now at 4-2.
The Blue Devils will next play Tuesday, back here at Murr to host Pasco with action scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
They look to stay hot.
The opener of the Hermiston doubleheader was tied at 2-2 as late as the fifth inning when Wa-Hi bats exploded around for eight runs.
Hermiston jumped ahead in the second game with three runs in the first, but the Blue Devils answered with four-run rallies in each of the first three innings and added eight more in the fourth before play stopped in the sixth due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.