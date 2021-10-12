Walla Walla High School's slowpitch softball team routed Pasco twice here Tuesday, Oct. 12, with 11-0 and 13-0 victories at Murr Sports Complex in a doubleheader themed pink for breast cancer awareness and remembrance.
Sara Justice finished the day with five hits and five runs batted in for the Blue Devils (8-6 record) while Tallulah Sickels had six hits and five RBI, and Kylie Kemp had five hits and four RBI.
All three, clad in pink socks and ribbons together with their teammates, scored four times.
The Blue Devils not only upped their winning streak to six, they also clinched the top Mid-Columbia Conference seed to the postseason 3A playoffs. They begin Oct. 21 with Walla Walla hosting an opponent still to be determined from the Greater Spokane League. The winner will advance to districts.
First, the Blue Devils will wrap up their regular season Thursday at Sunnyside with their twin bill scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
While the Blue Devils made short work of Pasco here Tuesday, the day opened with Blue Devils coach Amy Korslund singing the national anthem in honor of her late aunt Connee Joy Sieber three years after she succumbed to breast cancer.
