TACOMA — Walla Walla High School wrestler Mateo Caso finished his senior season as a state champion, highlighting Walla Walla Valley performances Feb. 17-18 in Tacoma for Mat Classic XXXIV at the Tacoma Dome.
Wa-Hi's Kylie Whitaker and Pomeroy's Curtis Winona each won third-place consolation matches in their respective tournament bracket while Jon Smith placed fifth for Wa-Hi.
But only Caso remained in the championship finals, competing in the boys 3A 152-pound weight class.
A tie-breaking takedown in the overtime period gave Caso the title.
Smith won three of his five matches in the 285 bracket, bouncing back from losses in the championship semifinal and then a consolation semi to win his finale with a first-period pin.
The Wa-Hi boys also had Carter O'Dell taking his first bout in 160 with a late first-period pin before a pair of setbacks finished his season.
Whitaker shined for the Wa-Hi girls in 3A/4A, winning five of her six matches in 120. She rebounded from a championship quarterfinal setback to take four in a row.
Winona followed a similar run through the boys 1B/2B bracket in 182.
"Curtis turned out his best wrestling of the season," Pomeroy coach Mat Slaybaugh said. "He looked dominant in his five wins, finishing each one with a pin.
"Curtis won his first match of the tournament but lost his second to the eventual state champion. Curtis then pinned his way through the consolation side of the bracket to finish third."
