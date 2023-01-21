Walla Walla High School senior girls soccer standout Kaitlyn King signed an official National Letter of Intent to Lewis & Clark College, in Portland, on Jan. 15 at a ceremony on the Wa-Hi campus.
King advances to the collegiate level after four outstanding years on the Wa-Hi pitch.
The Mid-Columbia Conference named King to its 2022 First-Team midfield a season.
She had already earned an honorable mention as a junior while the 2021 Blue Devils compiled a record of 8-10, with the third most wins in program history — victories included a postseason thriller at Wa-Hi with King scoring in the overtime shootout.
The program record book also ranks the 2021 Blue Devils third in shutout victories (3) as well as goals scored (35).
King started her 2022 senior year with a record-breaking performance in preseason strength and conditioning drills, completing the fastest shuttle run ever logged by the Blue Devils.
The shuttle run is more than 400 yards back-and-forth across the soccer field, according to King. She had sprinted last year for the Wa-Hi track team.
Another team record fell with King and the 2022 Blue Devils team that compiled a collective grade point average of 3.853, ranking them second in the state.
