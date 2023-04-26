PASCO — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls tennis team scored a Mid-Columbia Conference victory Tuesday, April 25, as Blue Devils bested Pasco opponents in six of seven matches.
Keegan Isenhower, Clara Johnson, Breonna Juhasz and Kelly Gonzalas-Alamo each tallied a singles win for the Blue Devils (4-7 overall, 2-4 in the league) who also had doubles victories by Alexa Diaz and Kaitlyn Flinders as well as Emily Garcia-Sanchez and Lesley Garcia.
The Blue Devils are back at it Thursday, April 27, as they host Hanford with action expected to start around 4 p.m.
“As their coach I am very proud of the win that we took at Pasco," Blue Devils coach Presley Foust said. "All of the girls have worked so hard this season, and I can’t wait to finish up these next two weeks strong.
“Today's weather has been the best we have seen all season. As we head into the last couple weeks, I was extremely impressed with how hard each player worked. We have a diverse group of skill levels, and everyone played to their best ability.”
The Blue Devils look to build on their strong performances Tuesday at Pasco.
“Breonna Juhasz continues to be our third set champ," Foust said. "Most, if not all, of her matches have resulted in a third set. She has continued to show the team throughout the season that she is tough and can persevere through each match. Three set matches are tough mentally and physically. With each one she continues to get stronger.
“Alexa and Kaitlyn, at our number one doubles spot, have been a tough duo in competition. Each week they continue to show how much they have worked and improved over the season.
"With districts being a couple weeks away, they have a lot more work to do but I’m excited to see where they are going to be. Lesley and Emily, at our number two spot, played extremely tough and worked the best that they had together all season.
“Mental strength is a big factor in tennis, especially girls tennis. Keegan and Clara both showed what being strong mentally can do. Both played to their strengths and though they had some setbacks they came around and took the win.”
