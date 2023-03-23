LEWISTON — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls tennis team battled both Clarkston and Lewiston in a pair of duals Wednesday, March 22.
The Blue Devils wound up getting edged by Clarkston, winning only three of their seven matches, before falling to Lewiston with just one victory against six defeats.
Lesley Garcia mustered the only victory in singles play for the Blue Devils, who saw their overall record so far this season slip to 2-3, though they had swept doubles against Clarkston with wins by the tandems of Kaitlyn Flinders and Alexa Diaz, Emily Garcia-Sanchez and Lesley Garcia, Erkya Cortez and Shannon Gonzalas.
The Blue Devils are back at it Thursday, March 23, in Hermiston for a Mid-Columbia Conference dual.
They learned from tough challenges Wednesday in Lewiston.
“I thought we played very well in all our matches," Blue Devils coach Presley Foust said. "The results don’t reflect how well everyone stayed in points, games and sets.
"We battled against Clarkston, and had many points that could have gone a different direction. All the girls battled hard and left everything on the court.
"We have been spending a lot of time evaluating our own play, and how we can work together to finish points. They each reflected after each set on how we can continue to improve both mentally and strategically.
“Everyone is very open to improving and working on their mental game. They know getting better takes time and matches, like this one, shows what kind of competition we are going to be facing as the season continues.”
