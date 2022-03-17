COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla High School's 2022 varsity girls tennis team opened its season with a victory Wednesday, March 16, as the Blue Devils swept doubles on their way to a 5-2 defeat of Pendelton at the Walla Walla University courts.
The Blue Devils dominated doubles, scoring victories by Audra Walmsley and Alexa Diaz, Amilia Gutierrez and Lauren Adams, as well as Emily Garcia and Clara Johnson.
They also had Grace McDevitt and Keyln Blakley each winning in singles.
“It was good to finally get our first match under our belt," Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. "We always match up well with Pendleton. All the girls played very well and it was nice to come away with a win. We have had some challenging weather over the past two weeks, so progress has been slow. Even with limited practice time, the girls did an excellent job of problem solving both mentally and physically on the court.”
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play Tuesday, March 22, in Kennewick at Southridge High.
“I really enjoy this group of kids," Peck said. "They work very hard and have a great attitude about improving. I am looking forward to seeing what the rest of the season holds.”
