COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla High School's 2023 varsity girls tennis team opened its season with a win Tuesday, March 14, at the Walla Walla University courts as Blue Devils scored victory over Pasco in a five of their seven matches.
Keegan Isenhower, Clara Johnson and Kelly Gonzalas-Alamo were all victorious in singles for the Blue Devils, who also had doubles victories Alexa Diaz and Kaitlyn Flinders as well as Eryka Cortez and Piper Fredrickson.
“We opened our first home match of the season against a non-league appointment, Pasco," Blue Devils coach Presley Foust said. "We started off with some pre-season jitters but ultimately turned around as we started playing.
"It was good to get our first match under our belt. All the girls played well, and it was nice to see them walk away with the win.
"All girls battled for every point and kept a good mindset while playing.”
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play Thursday at Mount Spokane High.
“We have been given great, cold, but great weather," Foust said. "We have used these last two weeks to utilize team connection, building and bonding to create a positive structure among players.
"We are ending the week by heading to Mount Spokane. I'm excited as their coach to see what our players can accomplish. They have worked really hard with positive attitudes.
"I am looking forward to what the rest of the season holds.”
