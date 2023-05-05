COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls tennis team came up short against Hermiston in thier Mid-Columbia Conference clash Thursday, May 4, on the Walla Walla University courts as the Blue Devils won only two of seven matches.
Breonna Juhasz prevailed in singles for the Blue Devils (4-12 overall, 2-6 in the league) who also had a doubles victory by Alexa Diaz and Kaitlyn Flinders.
Postseason competition is next for the Blue Devils, taking them May 12 to the Tri-Cities for the Mid-Columbia Conference Championships.
"We have one more week before postseason play," Blue Devils coach Presley Foust said. "We start Day 1 of districts next Friday. We are looking forward to this week ahead as we prepare.”
The Blue Devils look to bounce back from their battle with Hermiston.
“We spent our last home match with beautiful weather, and some great tennis," Foust said. "We took two wins in our No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles. We have improved tremendously since the last time we played Hermiston.
"Hermiston was one of the first opponents that we faced and lost 7-0. Coming away with two individual wins shows how much we have improved this season.
“Breonna Juhasz played a well-executed match. She played the ball deep into the corners and worked her opponent around the court. Breonna has shown determination in every match and does not give up on any point.”
“Alexa Diaz and Kaitlyn Flinders won another No. 1 doubles match putting them in a really good position for our district seeding. They have worked incredibly hard this season and are starting to peak in their play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.