COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls tennis team had its hands full Thursday, April 28, as the Blue Devils ended up with a 7-0 loss to Hanford at the Walla Walla University courts.
Audra Walmsley, Grace McDevitt, Kaitlyn Flinders and Grace Butler competed in singles play for the Blue Devils (1-4 record) along with the doubles teams of Amilia Gutierrez and Keegan Isenhower, Lauren Adams and Alexa Diaz, Emily Sanchez and Clara Johnson.
“We continue to compete well in our matches," Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. "All the players give everything they have each time they step on the court."
The Blue Devils look to bounce back Tuesday when they go to Hermiston.
"The scores don’t reflect how well we stayed in points," Peck said. "Hanford is a good team and offered us a good measure of what we need to work on as we anticipate postseason play.
"Tomorrow, we will get back to work as we always do and concentrate on areas that need development.”
