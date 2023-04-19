KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls tennis team lost its Mid-Columbia Conference dual Tuesday, April 18, in the Tri-Cities as Blue Devils managed to defeat their Kennewick High opponents in only two of seven matches.
Alexa Diaz and Kaitlyn Flinders as well as Angie Zavala-Pence and Amanda Filan were victorious in doubles for the Blue Devils (3-7 overall, 1-4 in the league).
The Blue Devils are back in action Thursday, April 20, at College Place High starting around 4 p.m., before another round of MCC outings as this season heats up.
“We head into next week with matches against Pasco and Hanford, as we continue to prepare for postseason play," Blue Devils coach Presley Foust said.
Despite the struggles Tuesday in Kennewick, the Blue Devils saw several positives.
“We continue to compete well in matches," Foust said. "With weather that we are not adjusted to, we had some difficulties performing to our best abilities.
“Alexa Diaz and Kaitlyn Flinders excelled in what we have been working on over the last week. They took the direction that we have been working on and hit every shot. Their serving was unmatched, and their cross-court play was outstanding.
"Angie Zavala and Amanda Filan fought hard in their match. They are new partners and worked incredibly well with one another. They ended our day with an amazing third set win. It was exciting to see them and their confidence shine."
