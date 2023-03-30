KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls tennis team lost its Mid-Columbia Conference outing Thursday, March 30, as the Blue Devils defeated their respective Kamiakin opponents only three of seven matches.
Clara Johnson and Breonna Juhsaz were both victorious in singles for the Blue Devils (3-5 overall, 1-1 in the league) while Kaitlyn Flinders and Alexa Diaz won their doubles match.
“We played really tough in our matches, and you can see the improvement in each individual player," Blue Devils coach Presley Foust said.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play April 11, when they host Richland starting around 4 p.m.
They aim to bounce back from the loss Thursday at Kamiakin.
"It was tough to lose such a close one," Foust said. "Each player fought hard for each point, but we again need to draw the good from the matches and apply to our next opponent.
"As we head into a week break, we are taking the time to practice and evaluate what we can do better as we head into the rest of our season.”
The Blue Devils still came away with several positives.
“Clara Johnson stepped on the court with the confidence we have been working toward all season," Foust said. "She fought for every single point and didn’t give up.
"Breonna Juhsaz fought the wind we had today and came out victorious. She used the wind to her advantage, she has a soft serve with great top spin, and was able to use that to her power.
"Alexa Diaz and Kaitlyn Flinders had a slow start but once they got in the grove, they were unstoppable. Their volleys and cross court play has improved since the beginning of the season, it is exciting to watch them be successful."
The Blue Devils look forward to the second half of their season.
“The goal is to continue to improve and build confidence for the rest of the season," Foust said. "We still have a tough road ahead as we start to face the teams we are going to meet at the district playoff.”
