COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls tennis team lost its Mid-Columbia Conference dual Tuesday, April 11, as the Blue Devils wound up falling to Richland with only one victory in their seven matches at the Walla Walla University courts.
Kelly Gonzalas-Alamo notched the lone Blue Devils win, scoring a victory in singles, but they came away with their overall record so far this season at 3-6 and their league mark is 1-3.
They are scheduled to next compete Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, in the Tri-Cities Invitational.
The Blue Devils look to build off several strong performances against Richland.
"Though our numbers don’t show it today, our whole team played to the best of their abilities," Blue Devils coach Presley Foust said. "Richland has continued year and year to always bring well rounded players. Richland's ability to complete each match, out played ours. This was a good learning experience for everyone, to see this level of competition, and to be forced out of our comfort zones.
"Kelly Gonzalas-Alamo was our winner of the day. With dropping the first set we talked about what she needed to do tacitly to be successful in the second set. Kelly used all those tools we discussed and came on top with a win.
"Alexa Diaz and Kaitlyn Flinders played really well today. It’s exciting to see them when they are on top of their game. You can watch how they act with one another when they are working together and hitting the right points. As they prepare for postseason play, this is a team we won't see, but the experience they get by playing such a complex doubles team will help them in the future.
"We've worked really hard this season with taking a step back and listening to our play, while figuring out what we need to improve on. Each player walked off the court proud of their play, but eager to work hard in practice this week. We head to the Tri-City Invite this weekend."
