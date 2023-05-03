KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls tennis team wound up losing its Mid-Columbia Conference outing Tuesday, May 2, as Blue Devils bested their Southridge opponents in only one of seven matches.
The only victory for the Blue Devils (4-9 overall, 2-6 in the league) came from the doubles tandem of Alexa Diaz and Kaitlyn Flinders.
“We have worked on doubles tactics throughout the season, and they excelled today — taking the first set 6-0 and the second 6-4," Blue Devils coach Presley Foust said. "We tend to get into a routine, and they rallied in the second set for the win.
"I am excited to see their hard work pay off as we head into district play next week.”
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play Thursday in College Place at the Walla Walla University courts as they host Hermiston with action expected to start around 4 p.m.
Wrapping up their regular season schedule, the Blue Devils look to bounce back from their setbacks Tuesday at Southridge.
“Every player has worked extremely hard this season, though our scores have not reflected that," Foust said.
