COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls tennis team dominated its Mid-Columbia Conference meet Wednesday, April 20, as the Blue Devils made short work of Pasco in a 6-1 victory at the Walla Walla University courts.
Grace McDevitt, Kaitlyn Flinders and Grace Butler scored wins in singles play for the Blue Devils (2-2 overall, 1-1 in the league), and they swept doubles with victories by Lauren Adams and Alexa Diaz, Amilia Gutierrez and Keegan Isenhower, Emily Garcia and Clara Johnson.
“Everyone played really well today," Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. "The focus for the match was to apply what we have been working on during practice, without hesitation or fear of failure.
"To a player, they kept their focus and executed both physically and mentally on the court.”
The Blue Devils will next play April 25 in Kennewick at Kamiakin High.
“It was exciting to see the growth from the beginning of the season," Peck said. "They know there is plenty left to do. But, today’s win gives them a reward for their hard work and motivation to continue with their development.”
