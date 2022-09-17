KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School girls placed third out of 12 teams Saturday, Sept. 17, in the Mid-Columbia Conference Invitational at Kenneth Serier Pool.
The Blue Devils, with 21 girls, finished only three points behind second place Moses Lake while Richland bested the meet.
"Most of the athletes swam personal best times and moved up in place from their seeded times," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "They have been working hard at practice, and it really paid off today."
The Blue Devils next compete Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Kennewick at a triple dual with Kennewick, Pasco and Chiawana.
They look to build off strong performances at the MCC Invitational.
With the top 12 finishers in each event scoring points, Blue Devils relays contributed 68 of their 190 total.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Viva Berkey, Eliana Isenhower and Aolani Nunez came in second with a time of 2:11.65.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Abigail Guest, Aolani Nunez and Eliana Isenhower also came in second with a time of 1:55.87.
The “B” squad of Audra Zanes, Elliot Zanes, Tess Bottom and Lindsay West placed 12th with a time of 2:10.33.
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Anna-Sofia Foster, Audra Zanes, Abigail Guest and Viva Berkey placed ninth with a time of 4:42.51.
The “B” squad of Sophia Haugen, Elliot Zanes, Piper Fredrickson and Quincy Boggs placed 12th with a time of 5:05.99.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils had 10 athletes score points in individual events.
Senior Alana Miller won the 100 Backstroke (1:04.51) and was second in the 50 Freestyle (27.02).
Freshman Eliana Isenhower third in the 100 Butterfly (1:11.01) and placed seventh in the 50 Freestyle (29.00).
Sophomore Elliot Zanes got fourth place in the Diving event with a score of 133.10.
Sophomore Aolani Nunez placed fifth in the 100 Freestyle (1:03.75) and sixth in the 50 Freestyle (28.97).
Sophomore Abigail Guest placed fifth in the 200 Freestyle (2:19.65) and ninth in the 100 Butterfly (1:15.50).
Senior AnnMarie Hallan finished in fifth place in the Diving event with a score of 129.45.
Senior Audra Zanes was seventh in the 100 Backstroke (1:17.509) and placed 11th in the 200 IM (2:46.68).
Junior Anna-Sofia Foster placed ninth in the 500 Freestyle (6:49.17).
Sophomore Viva Berkey placed 10th in the 500 Freestyle (6:48.55) and 12th in the 100 Breaststroke (1:24.98).
Junior Tess Bottoms placed 10th in the 100 Backstroke (1:20.19).
The Blue Devils also had more girls qualify or establish new qualifying times for the postseason district championships, Oct. 28-29 in Kelso, Washington.
"We now have 17 athletes qualified for districts," Rose said.
Junior Sophia Haugen made new district qualifying times in the 200 Freestyle (2:40.76) and the 100 Butterfly (1:23.39).
Freshman Isabel Kirtley made a new district qualifying time in the 100 Butterfly (1:36.93).
Sophomore Piper Fredrickson made a new district qualifying time in the 100 Backstroke (1:31.54).
