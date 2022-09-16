KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's girls swimming and diving team competed in its first Mid-Columbia Conference meet so far this season Thursday, Sept. 15, opposite both Kamiakin and Hanford at Serier Pool.
Dual scoring lifted the Blue Devils over Kamiakin, 117-65, and though Hanford edged them in a 95-87 decision, coach Nancy Rose was elated by their performances.
Wa-Hi senior captain Alana Miller recorded the seventh fastest time in program history in both the 100 Butterfly and the 100 Backstroke.
"Hanford has dominated the conference the past few years, and beat us by a much smaller margin this year," Rose said. "The athletes have been working hard to improve both technique and endurance, and it really showed today with many personal best times."
The Blue Devils also saw 12 of them qualify for the district championships Oct. 28-29 in Kelso, Washington.
Saturday, Sept. 17, has the Blue Devils back at Serier Pool for the MCC Invitational.
The Blue Devils go fresh off great success Thursday with points from the top three finishers in relay events and the top five in individual races.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Viva Berkey, Eliana Isenhower, Abigail Guest and Emmalynne Gonzales won the Kamiakin dual and was second versus Hanford with a time of 2:13.18.
The “B” squad of Tess Bottoms, Audra Zanes, Quincy Boggs and Elliot Zanes was third in the Kamiakin dual in a time of 2:27.39.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Eliana Isenhower, Abigail Guest, Emmalynne Gonzales and Emily Meliah won both duals with a time of 1:58.28.
The “B” squad of Elliot Zanes, Piper Fredrickson, Quincy Boggs and Sophia Haugen was third in both duals with a time of 2:16.78.
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Eliana Isenhower, Audra Zanes and Emily Meliah won both duals with a time of 4:11.62.
The “B” squad of Sophia Haugen, Tess Bottoms, Piper Fredricksonand Viva Berkey was third against Kamiakin with a time of 4:59.95.
"Walla Walla did extremely well in the relay events," Rose said.
Meanwhile, individual races saw 14 of the Blue Devils score points.
Senior Alana Miller won both the 100 Butterfly (1:02.67) and the 100 Backstroke (1:02.45) in both duals with district qualifying times in both events.
Freshman Eliana Isenhower won both meets in the 200 IM (2:32.78) and was first against Kamiakin and second against Hanford in the 100 Breaststroke (1:23.53) with district qualifying times in both events.
Freshman Emily Meliah was second in both meets in the 200 Freestyle (2:17.35) and won both meets in the 100 Freestyle (1:00.01) with district qualifying times in both events.
Sophomore Elliot Zanes won both meets in the 6-dive event (134.85) and was fourth against Kamiakin and fifth against Hanford in the 100 Backstroke (1:25.95) with a district qualifying time.
Sophomore Abigail Guest was third against Hanford and fourth against Kamiakin in the 50 Freestyle (29.92) and second against Kamiakin and third against Hanford in the 100 Freestyle (1:06.37) with district qualifying times in both events.
Sophomore Viva Berkey was third against Kamiakin and fifth against Hanford in the 500 Freestyle (6:56.09) and second against Kamiakin and third against Hanford in the 100 Breaststroke (1:26.83) with district qualifying times in both events.
Junior Tess Bottoms was second against Kamiakin and fourth against Hanford in the 200 IM (2:55.08) and third against Kamiakin and fourth against Hanford in the 100 Backstroke (1:20.30) with district qualifying times in both events.
Senior Audra Zanes was third against Kamiakin and fourth against Hanford in the 200 Freestyle (2:29.12) and was second against Kamiakin and fourth against Hanford in the 500 Freestyle (6:51.68) with district qualifying times in both events.
Senior AnnMarie Hallan was third in both meets in the six-dive event (122.90).
Freshman Quincy Boggs was third against Kamiakin and fifth against Hanford in both the 200 IM (3:03.80) and the 100 Butterfly (1:28.86) with district qualifying times in both events.
Sophomore Piper Fredrickson was fourth against Kamiakin in the 200 Freestyle (2:46.17) with a district qualifying time, and fourth against Kamiakin and fifth against Hanford in the 100 Breaststroke (1:36.79).
Sophomore Lindsay West was fifth in both duals in the 50 Freestyle (32.18) and fourth against Kamiakin in the 500 Freestyle (7:00.46) with a District qualifying time.
Junior Sophia Haugen was fourth against Kamiakin in the 100 Freestyle (1:13.72).
Freshman Isabel Kirtley was fifth against Kamiakin in the 100 Butterfly (1:42.23).
Also qualifying for districts was freshman Emilia Frokic in the 100 Backstroke (1:30.14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.