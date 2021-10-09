Walla Walla High School's girls swimming and diving team was busy this weekend.
Two divers, AnnMarie Hallan and Elliot Zanes, competed Friday in Richland at the Mid-Columbia Conference 11-Dive Meet. Hallan placed seventh, qualifying for districts, as she completed all 11 dives at Prout Pool. Zanes completed nine.
Blue Devil swimmers then had at it Saturday, hosting both Chiawana and Pasco here at Whitman College.
Duals scoring had the Blue Devils over Chiawana, 123-25, and Pasco, 117-36.
Wa-Hi also honored its seniors.
"I was really impressed with the girls’ energy today," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said Saturday. "This was their first indoor meet and first 'home' meet of the season. They have been working really hard in practice on both technique and endurance, and it really showed today with so many personal best times."
Their next competition will be Oct. 16 in Richland at Prout Pool for the MCC Championships.
They look to ride the momentum from strong performances here Saturday.
"The Lady Blue Devils swam lots of personal best times, and added many more qualifying events for the district championships," Rose said. "We now have 16 athletes qualified for the district championships, which will be held at Kelso High School the first weekend of November."
The top three finishers in each relay event scored points.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the “A” squad of Elliot Zanes, Lani Nunez, Alana Miller and Lupita Rodriguez won both duals with a time of 2:27.44. The “B” squad of Audra Zanes, Lauren Adams, Ciera Griggs and Alora Jones placed second in both duals with a time of 2:30.80.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “B” squad of EmmaLynne Gonzales, Tila Davalos, Piper Fredrickson and Lauren Adams placed first in both duals with a time of 2:14.81. The “A” squad of Elliot Zanes,Mary Kennedy, Sophia Haugen and Alora Jones placed second in both duals with a time of 2:17.18.
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “B” squad of Viva Berkey, Ciera Griggs, EmmaLynne Gonzales and Sophia Haugen won both duals with a time of 4:41.22, and the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Piper Fredrickson, Audra Zanes and Anna-Sofia Foster placed second in both duals with a time of 4:41.68.
The top five finishers in each individual event score points.
Wa-Hi had 14 athletes score points in individual events.
Freshman EmmaLynne Gonzales finished first in both duals in both the 200 Freestyle (2:20.13) and the 100 Backstroke (1:14.68).
Senior Ciera Griggs finished first in both duals in the 100 Butterfly (1:20.52) and finished second in both duals in the 100 Backstroke (1:18.09). Ciera has not posted a District qualifying time in all 8 individual swimming events.
Junior Alana Miller finished first in both duals in the 200 IM (2:41.49), and finished 3nd against Chiawana and fourth against Pasco in the 500 Freestyle (7:55.03), in which she swam the entire distance butterfly.
Freshman Viva Berkey finished first against Chiawana and second against Pasco in the 500 Freestyle (7:01.16), and came in second in both duals in the 200 Freestyle (2:39.92).
Senior Mary Kennedy finished first against Chiawana and second against Pasco in the 50 Freestyle (31.61), and third against both schools in the 100 Backstroke (1:21.20).
Junior Audra Zanes finished second in both duals in the the 100 Freestyle (1:08.40), and finished second against Pasco and third in the Chiawana dual in the 100 Breaststroke (1:31.92).
Sophomore Anna-Sofia Foster finished second in both duals in the 100 Butterfly (1:28.14) and finished second against Chiawana and fourth against Pasco in the 200 IM (3:06.37).
Sophomore Sophia Haugen finished second against Chiawana and third against Pasco in the 500 Freestyle (7:34.55).
Freshman Elliot Zanes finished third against Pasco and fourth against Chiawana in the 100 Freestyle (1:15.70), and finished third against Chiawana and fifth against Pasco in the 200 IM (3:08.16).
Sophomore Tila Davalos finished fourth against Pasco and fifth against Chiawana in the 100 Freestyle (1:19.17).
Senior Alora Jones finished third in both duals in the 50 Freestyle (37.04).
Freshman Piper Fredrickson finished third in both duals in the 200 Freestyle (2:41.42).
Freshman Lani Nunez finished third in the Chiawana dual and fourth against Pasco in the 100 Butterfly (1:31.81), and finished fourth in the Pasco dual and fifth in the Chiawana dual in the 100 Breaststroke (1:34.27)
Senior Lauren Adams finished third against Pasco and fourth in the Chiawana dual in the 100 Breast (1:31.99).
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.