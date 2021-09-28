KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's girls swimming and diving team competed against both Kennewick and Cheney here Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Kenneth Serier Pool.
Dual scoring had the Blue Devils over Kennewick, 103-80, while falling to Cheney, 91-89.
The Blue Devils also had more girls qualify for the district championships Nov. 6 at Kelso, bringing their total to 14.
In the meantime, Oct. 9 will see Wa-Hi hosting its first meet this season at Whitman College's Harvey Pool. The Blue Devils will be competing with Chiawana, Pasco and Hermiston.
The Blue Devils will be looking to build off their strong performances here Tuesday.
Relay events had the top three finishers scoring team points, and Wa-Hi shined.
In the 200 Medley relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Ciera Griggs, Abi Guest and EmmaLynne Gonzales placed second in both duals with a time of 2:20.53.
The “B” squad of Elliota Zanes, Lauren Adams, Sophia Haugen and Clara Johnson placed third in both duals with a time of 2:39.90.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the “A” squad of EmmaLynne Gonzales, Ciera Griggs, Abi Guest and Lani Nunez placed first in both duals with a time of 2:07.10.
The “B” squad of Elliot Zanes, Audra Zanes, Tess Bottoms and Tila Davalos placed third in both duals with a time of 2:17.37.
In the 400 freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Lani Nunez, Audra Zanes and Ciera Griggs placed second in both duals with a time of 4:48.85.
The “C” squad of Anna-Sofia Foster, Sophia Haugen, Jaden Olson and Viva Berkey placed third against Cheney with a time of 5:29.26.
As for individual events, the top five finishers scored points, and Wa-Hi got contributions from 14 of the Blue Devils.
Senior Ciera Griggs finished first in the Kennewick dual and second against Cheney in the 200 freestyle (2:26.42) and finished second in both duals in the 100 freestyle (1:06.44).
Junior Alana Miller finished first in the Kennewick dual and second against Cheney in the 100 backstroke (1:17.09), and finished second in both duals in the 100 butterfly (1:13.51).
Freshman Lani Nunez finished first in the Cheney dual and second against Kennewick in the 500 freestyle (6:48.95), and finished second against Kennewick and fourth in the Cheney dual in the 50 freestyle (30.00).
Freshman Elliot Zanes finished first in the Cheney dual and second against Kennewick in the diving event with a score of 106.25, and finished fourth in both duals in the 100 backstroke (1:28.76).
Freshman EmmaLynne Gonzales finished first against Kennewick and third against Cheney in the 50 freestyle (29.54) and finished third against Kennewick and fourth in the Cheney dual in the 100 freestyle (1:07.82).
Junior Audra Zanes finished second in both duals in the 200 IM (2:54.42), and finished in second against Kennewick and third in the Cheney dual in the 100 backstroke (1:23.97).
Freshman Viva Berkey finished second against Kennewick and third in the Cheney dual in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.44), and finished fifth in both duals in the 100 butterfly (1:27.29).
Sophomore Anna-Sofia Foster finished second against Kennewick and fifth against Cheney in the 200 freestyle (2:44.50), and finished third in both duals in the 500 freestyle (7:28.00).
Junior AnnMarie Hallan finished second in the Cheney dual and third against Kennewick in the diving event with a score of 99.70.
Freshman Abi Guest finished third in both duals in the 200 IM (2:57.95), and finished in third against Kennewick and fourth in the Cheney dual in the 100 butterfly (1:22.67).
Freshman Lindsay West came in third against Kennewick in the 200 freestyle (2:51.67), and finished in fourth against Kennewick and fifth against Cheney in the 500 freestyle (7:47.47).
Senior Lauren Adams finished third against Kennewick and fourth in the Cheney dual in the 100 breast (1:330.8).
Freshman Piper Fredrickson finished fourth against Kennewick and fifth in the Cheney dual in the 100 breast (1:37.98).
Sophomore Tess Bottoms finished fourth against Cheney and fifth against Kennewick in the 200 IM (3:05.87).
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.