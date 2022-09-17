Walla Walla High School's varsity girls soccer team was victorious in Mid-Columbia Conference action Saturday, Sept. 17, as the Blue Devils knocked off Pasco in a 5-0 rout.
Kaitlyn King tallied two goals for the Blue Devils (2-2 overall, 2-1 in the league), who also had Sara Bowen, Bridget Boyd and Molly Babbitt join in the scoring spree with Lilah McGill making an assist.
The Blue Devils next play Monday, Sept. 19, hosting Kamiakin with action scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.