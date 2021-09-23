HERMISTON, Ore. — Walla Walla High School's girls soccer team edged Hermiston in an overtime shootout to get back on the winning track here Thursday, Sept. 23.

The Blue Devils (3-4 record) had lost a couple of close matches coming in, falling 2-0 at Southridge last week before undefeated Kamiakin needed a late tiebreaker to beat them 2-1 on Tuesday, and the Hermiston match proved to be another nailbiter.

They battled through a scoreless regulation and overtime periods before Wa-Hi emerged triumphant.

Wa-Hi will host its next match Saturday with the Chiawana match scheduled to start at noon.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

