HERMISTON, Ore. — Walla Walla High School's girls soccer team edged Hermiston in an overtime shootout to get back on the winning track here Thursday, Sept. 23.
The Blue Devils (3-4 record) had lost a couple of close matches coming in, falling 2-0 at Southridge last week before undefeated Kamiakin needed a late tiebreaker to beat them 2-1 on Tuesday, and the Hermiston match proved to be another nailbiter.
They battled through a scoreless regulation and overtime periods before Wa-Hi emerged triumphant.
Wa-Hi will host its next match Saturday with the Chiawana match scheduled to start at noon.
