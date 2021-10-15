Walla Walla High School's varsity girls soccer team got back on the winning track here Thursday, Oct. 14, with a 2-0 victory over Hanford.
Abigail Lopez and Kaitlyn King each scored a goal for the Blue Devils (5-9 record), who are sixth in Mid-Columbia Conference standings with two matches left on their regular season schedule.
“Lopez and King both played aggressive and fearless today," Walla Walla High School Girls' Soccer tweeted afterwards.
The Blue Devils next play Tuesday, hosting Hermiston, with action to start at 4 p.m.
