Summer is finally back to normal, Walla Walla High School's girls soccer coach Dana Evans likes to say, and that means the Blue Devils have finally been able to get together and help each other prepare, both physically and mentally, for the always challenging fall season.
The last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic limited whatever activities they could do as a team. But now the Blue Devils have dozens of players showing up on campus as many as three days a week this summer to practice fundamentals, play each other in scrimmages or work on strength and conditioning in the weight room.
Even though it's all voluntary, the level of participation has been encouraging.
"The beginning of June, we kicked things off with 53 girls signing up for our summer program," Evans said. "It's been great. Sure we had more girls at first, but we're still solid with the turnouts in the mid to high 20's most days — and that's when some are going vacation.
"But that's what we want. We want this to still be summer. Go on vacation. Have all the fun you can. That's what its all about. We don't want to suck the fun out of summer. And we're not drilling them into the ground. We don't want our girls burned out before our fall season even starts."
This upcoming season is scheduled to begin Aug. 22, according to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), with at least 10 days of practices prior to the first game.
The Blue Devils are preparing to be ready by then.
Last year, despite limitations imposed by the pandemic, the 2021 Blue Devils enjoyed an exciting campaign. They overcame a slow start, took a three-game winning streak into the district tournament, and hosted a pair of their postseason matches — including a 1-0 victory over Ridgeline, of the Greater Spokane League, with their entire season on the hanging in the balance.
The 2022 Blue Devils are using this summer to get themselves ready for the possibility of more thrills this fall.
Before their offseason program is required to stop at the end of July, each week has consisted of an intrasquad scrimmage Monday afternoon on the Wa-Hi soccer field while both Tuesday and Thursday start with a morning strength and conditioning session in the campus weight room before afternoon practice back out on the Blue Devils pitch.
Practices and training sessions over the summer have been coordinated by the Blue Devils coaching staff with Evans, Anita Inman, Cindy Saldana and Victor Saldana.
Every practice or workout is done in about an hour and a half.
"They're like normal practice," Evans said. "Our goal is to keep the level of play as high as possible, even though we just graduated eight girls — six on varsity — and we had a huge freshman class coming in. We think it's best to keep running practice at the varsity level so that the kids coming in can still grow."
Everybody can see how the Blue Devils prepare during the offseason on social media thanks to the Walla Walla High School Girls' Soccer account on Twitter.
Social media has been used extensively by the Wa-Hi girls soccer program ever since Evans took over as the head coach in 2015, with followers treated as part of the team.
Live scoring updates are posted at every game during a season and noteworthy performances are recognized, but they also keep followers notified of everything involving the Blue Devils all year.
Aug. 1-3 will see Wa-Hi hosting the free Blue Devil Soccer Camp, will up to 50 girls in Walla Walla from Grade 3-8, at the Murr Sports Park fields.
Evans is turning instructional duties over to her Wa-Hi girls.
"They're really excited about doing this," Evans said. "This is their chance to be the coaches. They're just a great group of kids. They have a lot of soccer talent, yes, but they're also great people.
"It warms your heart."
Wa-Hi girls soccer meanwhile has gone from winless seasons to competitive, if not successful, playoff pushes each year.
A run to state is part of their training this summer.
Puyallup, Washington, will host the state championship Nov. 19 at Sparks Stadium, so the Blue Devils have been logging each of their individual runs to match and pass the distance there from Wa-Hi.
As of July 10, they were already 74% done.
"This is outside practice, something they do on their own," Evans said.
Individual training has also been going on with the help of TECHNE, an app founded by former professional soccer player Yael Averbuch West.
The app provides subscribers with ways for them to train a variety of skills, from goal keeping to mental toughness, and enables the Blue Devils to track the progress of each other and offer support.
Subscriptions through June and July were purchased for all of the Blue Devils.
The team has also brought over coaches from Walla Walla Community College for a free experience in soccer after Wa-Hi.
"It's an opportunity for our girls to hear from another coach at the next level," Evans said.
The Blue Devils may have been busy this summer, but Evans has wanted them to enjoy it.
"The last day of training, at the end of July, we're going to have a BBQ lunch for the team," Evans said. "It'll be our way to thanking them for all their hard work."
