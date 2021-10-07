Walla Walla High School's varsity girls soccer team ended its scoring drought and snapped its three-game losing skid here Thursday, Oct. 7, with a 3-0 victory over Mid-Columbia Conference foe Pasco.
The Blue Devils (4-7 overall, 4-7 in the league) had not tallied a goal in two weeks, outscored by Chiawana, Kamiakin and Richland in succession a combined 14-0.
But they mounted a 2-0 lead by intermission here with the help of Marlee Boyd, who assisted both Lilah McGill and Abigail Lopez on their goals, before Jazlyn Martinez added some insurance in the second half.
“Boyd was frequently in the attack today," Walla Walla High School Girls' Soccer tweeted afterwards.
Back on track, the Blue Devils look for some revenge Saturday when they have a rematch at Chiawana with action scheduled to start at noon.
