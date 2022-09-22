Bridget Boyd tallied a hat trick for Walla Walla High School's varsity girls soccer team Thursday, Sept. 22, as the Blue Devils rallied to thwart Hermiston and get back on the winning track with a 7-3 victory.
Korinne Hayes added two more goals for the Blue Devils (3-4 overall) while teammates and Hayleigh Burke and Sara Bowen joined in the scoring spree with assists from Marlee Boyd and Kaitlyn King.
The outburst came on the heels of back-to-back shutout losses in the Mid-Columbia Conference earlier this week — Monday by Kamiakin and then the following night by Chiawana.
Evening their record in the league at 3-3, the Blue Devils are scheduled to have a week off before their next outing Thursday, Sept. 29, hosting Southridge with action starting at 4 p.m.
Hayes jumpstarted the Blue Devils offense against Hermiston, giving them a 1-0 lead on a shot from 35 yards out for their goal since the victory Saturday against Pasco.
Back-to-back goals by Hermiston soon put the Blue Devils down, but they rallied to tie things up at 2-2 when Marlee Boyd fed Hayes for her second tally of the day.
Hermiston would come back to take another lead, only to see Burke score off another assist by Marlee Boyd.
Bridget Boyd then put the Blue Devils back ahead, scoring off a rebound, and the Wa-Hi defense shut out Hermiston the rest of the day.
The Blue Devils began pulling away with Hayes assisting Bridget Boyd on her second goal, and then Bowen added one to make it 6-3.
Before the final whistle, King set up Bridget Boyd for her third goal.
