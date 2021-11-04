SPOKANE — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls soccer team saw its often exciting postseason run come to an end here Thursday, Nov. 4, with a 2-0 loss at Mead in the district playoffs.
The Blue Devils finished 8-10.
They had gone to the double-elimination tournament on a three-game winning streak, and after a Cheney rally bumped them to the loser's bracket with a 3-1 setback last week, they edged Ridgeline in an overtime shootout Saturday to keep alive their hopes for a shot at state.
But the season ended as Mead played shutout defense while tallying a goal in each half.
Despite the loss, the Blue Devils went out with pride.
"Every second on the field with this team has been a true blessing," they tweeted afterwards.
Meanwhile, the Mid-Columbia Conference showered the Blue Devils with honors as Kaitlyn King, Marlee Boyd, Mikailyn O'Dell and Crystal Kelly were named all-stars.
O'Dell and Kelly will not be back next year, along with fellow seniors Talia Billingsley, Emily Smith, Abigail Lopez, Jennifer Huntsman, Kalea Wachter and Kaitlynn Beuck.
"Thank you, seniors," the team tweeted. "You are unapologetically fearless, and lead with so much heart.
