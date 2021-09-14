Four goals in the second half lifted Walla Walla High School's girls soccer team to a 6-1 rout of Kennewick here on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The Blue Devils only led 2-1 at halftime, but pulled away to even their record this season at 2-2.
They look to stay strong Thursday, when they return to action at Southridge.
Wa-Hi pummeled Kennewick with an all-out attack.
Kaitlyn King put the Blue Devils ahead with her first goal Tuesday, converting an assist from Marlee Boyd.
Sara Bowen soon scored to double the Wa-Hi lead.
Kennewick managed to cut the edge in half before intermission, but the Blue Devils dominated the rest of the match.
After increasing their lead to 3-1 early in the second half, Hayleigh Burke added another Wa-Hi goal to keep the ball rolling.
Jazlyn Martinez soon joined the Wa-Hi scoring spree, and before time expired, King had tacked on the final goal.
