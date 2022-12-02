SPOKANE — Autumn Agnew scored a game-high 26 points to lead Central Valley to a 60-49 victory over Walla Walla High School in non-conference girls basketball action on Friday, Dec. 2.
The Bears (2-0), paced by Agnew's 12 first-quarter points, led 19-11 after one quarter and 35-22 at halftime.
Central Valley furthered its lead to 14, 44-30, after three quarters before Agnew tallied nine points in the final period to keep the game out of the Blue Devils' reach.
Lauryn Bergevin scored a team-high 14 points for the Blue Devils (0-2) and Miriam Hutchens added 12.
Wa-Hi hosts Moses Lake Tuesday night.
